Andy Dalton, Rex Burkhead lead fantasy sleepers for Week 4

Here are five players that could be on your waiver wire or stashed on your bench that could help your team in a tough spot.

ANDY DALTON, QB, CINCINNATI BENGALS

Andy Dalton isn't great, and neither are the Bengals. They're playing the Steelers, who have been terrible all around which bodes well for Dalton. Even better, new coach Zac Taylor wants to throw the ball a ton.

Predicted Points (Standard): 17.6

REX BURKHEAD, RB, NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

I know, I know stay away from the Patriots backfield. Rex Burkhead is in a good spot this week because of what's been going on with Sony Michel and game script. The Patriots are likely to beat the Bills (even in Buffalo), and Michel would typically be the guy for that kind of game, but Burkhead has been getting his work. Burkhead has had 85, 68 and 69 total yards in his three games so he clearly has a role. This week I think that role gets bigger.

Projected Points (Standard/PPR): 14.3/17.3

PAUL RICHARDSON, JR., WR, WASHINGTON REDSKINS

Paul Richardson is coming off his best game as a Redskin against a very good Chicago Bears defense. This week he faces a very bad New York Giants defense. He put up 8-83-1 against Chicago and he's the #2 receiver in that offense behind Terry McLaurin (who I LOVE but is owned by 76% of Yahoo! Leagues). I think Richardson has a shot to put up a similar game against a weaker defense.

Projected Points (Standard/PPR): 6.3/11.3

DAWSON KNOX, TE, BUFFALO BILLS

The Patriots are really good at taking away a team's first option, and for the Bills that first option is wide receiver John Brown. Stephon Gilmore will be on Brown, leaving Josh Allen to find other avenues. The Bills are a shocking 3-0 and I'm looking for that to come to an end this week. Game script sets up well for a lot of passing and tight end Dawson Knox broke out last week. Knox had 3 catches for 67 yards and a touchdown. The tight end position is particularly weak, and I can see Knox scoring again this week. My conservative estimate is 4-46 and no score, but if he gets a score there's your win.

Projected Points (Standard/PPR): 4.6/8.6

TEXANS FANTASY PICK OF THE WEEK

TEXANS DEFENSE/SPECIAL TEAMS

Yes, Kyle Allen looked great last week. Kyle Allen also played against the horrendous Arizona Cardinals defense. The Texans defense is not only real-life good, but fantasy good with all the sacks and forced fumbles they rack up. They haven't been getting interceptions, but keep in mind Allen is on the road, in his 3rd career start.

Projected Points (Standard): 13.0

LAST WEEK'S PICKS

QB Jacoby Brissett, Colts

Predicted Points (Standard): 17.4

Actual Points: 20.8

RB Tony Pollard, Cowboys

Projected Points (Standard/PPR): 13.4/15.4

Actual Points: 18.8/21.8

WR Nelson Agholor, Eagles

Projected Points (Standard/PPR): 15.1/22.1

Actual Points: 15.0/23.0

WR JJ Arcega-Whiteside, Eagles

Projected Points (Standard/PPR): 11.6/15.6

Actual Points: 1.0/2.0

Texans Pick: WR Will Fuller

Projected Points (Standard/PPR): 7.8/10.8

Actual Points: 5.1/10.1

