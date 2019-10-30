‘Alright, alright, alright': Matthew McConaughey will call ‘play ball' at World Series Game 7

AUSTIN, TX - SEPTEMBER 07: Matthew McConaughey watches player warmups before the game between the Texas Longhorns and the LSU Tigers at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on September 7, 2019 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

HOUSTON - After Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson canceled his pregame appearance at Game 7 of the World Series due to an eye injury, Matthew McConaughey will now call "pay ball" before the first pitch at Minute Maid Park tonight, MLB announced.

During Sunday's win over the Oakland Raiders, Watson was kicked in the eye a split-second before he threw a perfectly placed touchdown pass.

As Watson spun out of his first defender, Raiders' defensive end Arden Key's cleat went right through his face mask, clipping him in the eye.

This @deshaunwatson play gets more amazing the more I look at it.



I stopped it where

- You can see him get kicked in the eye

- Where he - MID-PLAY - puts his hand up to his face

...then a split second later throws a perfectly placed touchdown pass. pic.twitter.com/H4YqdwFg7u — Ari Alexander (@KPRC2Ari) October 28, 2019

Watson's eye is still swollen following the kick and he canceled his appearance on the field Wednesday night as a precaution, but he's still set to play in the Texans game against the Jaguars on Sunday, Texans officials said.

Former Houston Astros Craig Biggio and Jeff Bagwell will join McConaughey on the field tonight to participate in the ceremonial first pitch.

American Country Music Singer-Songwriter Cody Johnson will perform the National Anthem during the pre-game festivities. The Harris County Sheriff's Office Honor Guard will present the colors.

Joshua Biernacki, 16, from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston will deliver the game ball for Game 7.

