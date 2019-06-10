AllStrosGame: Bregman leads AL 3B voting, several other Astros near selections

HOUSTON - Major League Baseball released its first update of the American League All-Star voting results Monday, and Astros third baseman Alex Bregman leads American League third basemen by a considerable margin.

The voting period ends June 21 at 3 p.m. Fans are encouraged to post to social media when they are done voting, using the designated hashtag #AllStrosGame.

Bregman has accrued 630,159 votes so far, more than 350,000 more votes than the next closest third baseman, Gio Urshela of the Yankees (269,716). His vote total also ranks fourth among all American League players regardless of position, behind outfielder Mike Trout (951,002), fellow Astros teammate and outfielder George Springer (776,352) and catcher Gary Sánchez (737,107). Bregman was named to his first career All-Star team last season, where he became the first player in Astros franchise history to win the All-Star Game Ted Williams MVP Award.

Springer, who has been an All-Star in each of the last two seasons, trails only Trout of the Angels for the lead among outfielders. Jose Altuve stands in second place among second basemen in votes at 448,131, trailing Tommy La Stella of the Angels by fewer than 40,000 votes. Carlos Correa (329,421) also ranks second among shortstops behind Jorge Polanco (329,421) of the Twins.

Astros outfielder Michael Brantley ranks fourth among outfielders (458,577), while fellow Astros outfielder Josh Reddick (220,079) ranks ninth. Also garnering votes for the Astros are catcher Robinson Chirinos (fourth, 197,976), first baseman Yuli Gurriel (sixth, 188,318) and designated hitter Aledmys Díaz (152,614).

Players must finish within the top three in vote totals at their respective position to advance to the second round, the “Starters Election,” with the exception of outfielders, who must finish within the top nine in vote totals at their position.

The Starters Election round will begin at 11 a.m. on June 26, with fans voting among the finalists at each position during a 28-hour window that concludes on June 27 at 3 p.m. Results of the Starters Election will be announced on June 27 at 6 p.m. on ESPN.

Last season, the Astros had a club-record-tying six players make the All-Star team, while the entire Astros coaching staff represented the club at the All-Star Game, led by Astros manager A.J. Hinch.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.