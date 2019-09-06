All right: Matthew McConaughey to be guest picker on ESPN ahead of Texas Longhorns game

Actor and Texas fan Matthew McConaughey stands on the sideline during the game between the Texas Longhorns and the USC Trojans at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on September 15, 2018 in Austin, Texas.

HOUSTON - University of Texas Professor Matthew McConaughey, who also happens to be an Academy Award-winning actor and Longhorns superfan, will add another credential to his resume Saturday: ESPN sports guest analyst.

McConaughey is slated be a guest picker on the College GameDay broadcast before the game at 8 a.m. KVUE reports the last time the show came to Austin was in 2009.

McConaughey tweeted about the upcoming show, as well as his support for his team on Thursday, saying, "Dear Longhorn Nation, LSU is coming to our backyard on the 40 and it's time to get it on!!!"

Dear Longhorn Nation, LSU is coming to our backyard on the 40 and its time to get it on!!! I'll be the guest picker on ESPN's @CollegeGameDay this Saturday before the game. ESPN at 8am CT. OWN IT. Hook Em, mcConaughey — Matthew McConaughey (@McConaughey) September 5, 2019

The Longhorns will face the Louisiana State University Tigers at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday at the DKR Texas Memorial Stadium.



