Alex Bregman is the centerpiece of this homecoming mum masterpiece

Alex Bregman #2 of the Houston Astros takes batting practice prior to game two of the American League Division Series against the Tampa Bay Rays at Minute Maid Park on October 05, 2019 in Houston, Texas.

HOUSTON - A signed Alex Bregman baseball is the centerpiece of a homecoming mum featuring all-Houston Astros memorabilia.

Pearland mom known on social media as Patty Mae LA wrote on Facebook that she wanted to make her daughter Laura's senior homecoming mum an "all-out" sensation, so they decided to feature the Bregman signed ball with a championship ring, ticket stubs from games, miniature hats of their opponents and baseball-theme ribbons.

