Alex Bregman is the centerpiece of this homecoming mum masterpiece

HOUSTON - A signed Alex Bregman baseball is the centerpiece of a homecoming mum featuring all-Houston Astros memorabilia.
Pearland mom known on social media as Patty Mae LA wrote on Facebook that she wanted to make her daughter Laura's senior homecoming mum an "all-out" sensation, so they decided to feature the Bregman signed ball with a championship ring, ticket stubs from games, miniature hats of their opponents and baseball-theme ribbons.
What do you think of the mum? Let us know in the comments. Have you created an Astros-inspired mum -- share a photo -- or two -- with us at Share@Click2Houston.com.
1 of 25
2 of 25
3 of 25
4 of 25
5 of 25
6 of 25
7 of 25
8 of 25
9 of 25
10 of 25
11 of 25
12 of 25
13 of 25
14 of 25
15 of 25
16 of 25
17 of 25
18 of 25
19 of 25
20 of 25
21 of 25
22 of 25
23 of 25
24 of 25
25 of 25
Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.