Alex Bregman, Houston-area mascots take 'The Stare' to another level of awesome

HOUSTON - Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman is known for his stare following big hits during the 2018 season.

It's a move the team embraced after big moments and big wins.

In a new video posted on the Houston Texans' mascot's Facebook page, Toro takes the move to a new level, showing Bregman and several Houston-area team mascots doing his signature move.

👀👀👀 Alex Bregman #TexansKidsDay Posted by TORO on Monday, December 10, 2018

Among others, the photo includes mascots from the University of Houston, Rice University, the Houston Astros, the Houston Rodeo, the Houston Texans, the Houston Dynamo, Sam Houston State University, and the Sugar Land Skeeters.

