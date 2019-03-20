Alex Bregman, Astros agree to 6-year, $100 million deal, reports say

HOUSTON - Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros have agreed to a huge deal that will buy out two years of the third baseman's free agency, according to multiple media reports.
The deal is reportedly for six years and $100 million.
Last week, Bregman, 24, was given a $641,000 salary for the upcoming season. He announced his displeasure with the contract at the time.
In 2018, Bregman hit 31 homers and a league-leading 51 doubles. He finished fifth in the American League MVP voting.
The new contract keeps Bregman with the Astros through the 2024 season.
Bregman is coming off a breakout 2018 season.
He hit .286 with a .926 OPS, which ranked fifth in the AL. His 7.5 offensive WAR ranked third in the league.
He was selected to play in his first All-Star game in June and named the game's MVP.
