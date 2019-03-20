Alex Bregman, Astros agree to 6-year, $100 million deal, reports say

Alex Bregman #2 of the Houston Astros looks on from the dugout during Game Three of the American League Championship Series against the Boston Red Sox at Minute Maid Park on October 16, 2018 in Houston, Texas.

HOUSTON - Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros have agreed to a huge deal that will buy out two years of the third baseman's free agency, according to multiple media reports.

The deal is reportedly for six years and $100 million.

Last week, Bregman, 24, was given a $641,000 salary for the upcoming season. He announced his displeasure with the contract at the time.

In 2018, Bregman hit 31 homers and a league-leading 51 doubles. He finished fifth in the American League MVP voting.

The new contract keeps Bregman with the Astros through the 2024 season.

Bregman is coming off a breakout 2018 season.

He hit .286 with a .926 OPS, which ranked fifth in the AL. His 7.5 offensive WAR ranked third in the league.

He was selected to play in his first All-Star game in June and named the game's MVP.

