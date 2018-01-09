Alabama's Bradley Bozeman proposes to girlfriend after winning National Championship

ATLANTA - Forget Nick Saban.

Alabama offensive lineman Bradley Bozeman took a page out of Carlos Correa's playbook after the Crimson Tide topped the Georgia Bulldogs in an epic National Championship game on Monday night in Atlanta.

Bozeman took the opportunity to get down on a knee and propose to his girlfriend Nikki Hegstetter among the confetti-covered field at Mercedez-Benz Stadium.

Correa made headlines on Nov. 1 after he proposed to his girlfriend Daniella Rodriguez on the field at Dodger Stadium after the Astros won the World Series.

Like Rodriguez said to Correa, Hegstetter said "yes" to Bozeman.

Alabama OL Bradley Bozeman just won a national championship



...and got engaged ???? pic.twitter.com/svzGmC5QAF — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) January 9, 2018

