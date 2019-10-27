These Aggies fans are true to the orange and blue

A couple of dozen Texas A&M alums of the DC Aggies Club gathered Saturday for a watch party to support their football team.

As any Aggie would know, they are bound together by the spirit of the 12th Man.

"Immediate camaraderie, you immediately make a friend," member Sheehan Whelan said. "There isn't somebody that you don't have this established relationship with, even if you just met them."

But there is another team drawing them together this weekend. With many of these Aggies originally hailing from Houston, some are in town to support the Astros in the World Series.

DC Aggies representing Texas A&M University & the Houston Astros in the Nation's Capital! Their Aggie & Astros spirit will be on display on KPRC2 / Click2Houston tonight at 6 #gigem #aggies #astros #WorldSeries #takeitback #kprc2 Posted by KPRC2 Keith Garvin on Saturday, October 26, 2019

"I actually have season tickets in College Station," alum Thomas Franklin said. "But I gave up my ticket in Aggieland today to come to the World Series."

Franklin was born, raised, and still resides in Houston. He was at Game 1 at Minute Maid and will cheer the Astros with what voice he has left.

"It's been a long playoffs," Franklin said. "Lost my voice twice now so I'm trying to keep everything I got for tonight's game."

Ernesto Garcia -- a Houston native, who has lived in D.C. for more than a decade -- also was headed to watch his Astros at Nationals Park.

"It's always in my heart," Gracie said. "Going to the Dome with my dad, and watching the '86 team, and all the Biggio and Bagwell era."

As dedicated as they are to the maroon and white, they also are true to the orange and blue. They had no doubt the Astros would win at least one more game in D.C. and send the series back to H-Town.

"This team is so resilient and has proven how stellar they are," Whelan said. "I don't think it'll be a problem for them whatsoever."



Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.