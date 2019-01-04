A timeline of the Texans in the NFL playoffs

Fans of the Houston Texans hold up a playoff banner against the Cincinnati Bengals during their 2012 AFC Wild Card Playoff game at Reliant Stadium on January 7, 2012 in Houston, Texas.

HOUSTON - The Texans are facing the Colts in a wild card playoff matchup on Saturday.

The game will mark Houston's first AFC South matchup in the playoffs in franchise history.

The Texans have made the playoffs five times in history. The team's record sits at 3-4.

2011

Houston made the playoffs for the first time in 2011. The Texans beat the Bengals at NRG Stadium -- remember a rookie named J.J. Watt taking an Andy Dalton pass for a pick-6 just before halftime? -- in the wild-card round before losing to the Ravens in Baltimore in the division round.

2012

The following season, Houston knocked off the Bengals at NRG Stadium for a second consecutive season in the wild-card round before being bounced by the Patriots in New England.

2015

After a few years of missing the playoffs, Houston returned in 2015 with Brian Hoyer at the helm. Hoyer turned the ball over five times in a 30-0 loss to the Chiefs at NRG Stadium in the wild-card round.

2016

In 2016, Houston once again advanced to the playoffs and beat the Raiders at NRG Stadium in the wild-card round before being knocked out once again by the Patriots in New England in the division round.

Houston's home record in the playoffs is 3-1 while the team is winless in three road games.

The Texans and Colts split this season's regular-season matchups, with each game being decided by 3 points.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.