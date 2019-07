Sam Ehlinger smiles as he runs into the endzone for a touchdown against the Oklahoma Sooners in the second quarter of the 2018 AT&T Red River Showdown at Cotton Bowl on October 6, 2018 in Dallas, Texas.

HOUSTON - It seems that the University of Texas has the most rival schools in the nation.

That’s according to SportRivalry.com which has ranked college sports teams that have the most rivals. And what would you know, the Longhorns are a rival to the most teams with 11. Duke comes in second with 7.

Here is a chart showing the results.

What is Sportrivalry.com? Here's a good video explainer on how it all works.

