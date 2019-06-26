A look at the 4 2019 Houston Sports Hall of Fame rings

HOUSTON - The 2019 Houston Sports Hall of Fame class has been announced.
Jackie Burke, George Foreman, A.J. Foyt and Dan Pastorini make up the inductees.
Each great will be presented with a ring.
Here's a closer look at the rings:
George Foreman's Houston Sports Hall of Fame ring
Has 146 individually set full-cut round black and Vivid White investment-grade diamonds. Contains over 2 ½ ounces of 1-karat plumb gold and silver. The first three-dimensional black diamond encrusted boxing glove ever used on a Hall of Fame ring.
Size 13 1/2.
Jackie Burke's Houston Sports Hall of Fame ring
Has 163 individually set full-cut round investment-grade Vivid White and canary yellow diamonds. Contains over 2 ½ ounces of 18-karat plumb gold and silver. The first three-dimensional Vivid White diamond encrusted golf ball on a canary yellow diamond encrusted golf tee ever used on a Hall of Fame Ring.
Size 9 1/2.
A.J. Foyt's Houston Sports Hall of Fame ring
Has 133 individually set full-cut round black and Vivid White investment-grade diamonds. Contains over 2 ½ ounces of 18-karat plumb gold and silver. The largest black and white checkered flag and first three-dimensional checkered flag ever used on a Hall of Fame ring.
Size 14.
Dan Pastorini's Houston Sports Hall of Fame ring
Has 219 individually set full-cut round diamonds and gemstones; including 61 rubies, 77 blue diamonds and 81 Vivid White investment-grade diamonds. Contains over 2 ½ ounces of 18-karat plumb gold and silver. The only Hall of Fame ring featuring blue diamonds. The largest gem-encrusted Houston Oilers Derrick ever used on a Hall of Fame ring.
Size 11 3/4.
