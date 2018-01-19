8 things to know about George Springer's future bride, Charlise Castro

HOUSTON - Jan. 20 is the date that's been floating around on the Internet as a wedding date for George Springer and his fiancee, Charlise Castro.

If that holds true, the Houston Astros fan favorite is about to add "husband" to his long list of titles. So what kind of woman can take a World Series MVP off the market?

Here are the 8 things to know about the future Mrs. Springer:

1. She hails from up north. Castro is from Saugerties, New York.

2. She's a baller too. Castro was a star on the softball field in high school and then at the University of Albany. She also played for Puerto Rico's national team. On her website, she said she also played on the Olympic level.

3. She has talent, beauty and brains. Castro graduated from the University of Albany with a major in communications and got her Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Saint Rose in Albany.

4. She is passionate about fitness and health. Castro currently works as a personal trainer.

5. Castro and Springer met when she was playing international softball. She told FHM magazine back in November that they hit it off right from the start: "There were a few dry and sarcastic athlete one-liners, but we're both very competitive, so starting conversations wasn't an issue. If anything, it was like, 'No, no, let me be the last person to say goodbye,'" said Castro.

6. She's her own person.

"I think behind most successful athletes there is a strong woman by his side. In George's and my case, my independence was something that attracted him from the start. Not to mention I throw some pretty good batting practice (laughs). Having something to call my own and have my own personal achievements was a real key in why our relationship is successful," Castro told FHM magazine.

7. Castro became a fiancee in paradise. Springer proposed to her at a beach resort in San Jose Del Cabo, Mexico.

8. She was destined to be part of the Astros family! (the word "Astro" is actually in her last name --cASTRO)

