7 questions with University of Houston wide receiver Marquez Stevenson

HOUSTON - Coming into the season on the Biletnikoff Award watch list, the expectations for University of Houston wide receiver Marquez Stevenson are incredibly high.

He finished last year ranked sixth nationally with six plays over 50 yards, along with 1,019 receiving yards and nine touchdowns.

We caught up with Stevenson to hear how he is approaching the upcoming season.

Q: How has it been picking up the new offensive system?

A: It has not been a hard system to pick up. It was challenging at first, but once you get it down pat the game slows down. You know what to expect going forward.

Q: Coach Holorgen and coach Carrier talk a lot about technique. Holgorsen said you are still learning to be an every-down receiver. How has this coaching staff helped you better your technique to become an all-around receiver?

A: They have changed me a lot. Tyron Carrier really knows what he is doing in this offense. In this offense you have to be able to run the entire route tree: comebacks, post and digs, not just deep post balls and go balls. So I had to really work on my technique. Coach Carrier has really been challenging me, and I have been doing what he’s been challenging me to do, giving him the same thing back.

Q: Coach Carrier said this year’s wide receiving core has a skill set out of this world and you guys have the chance to be one of, if not the, best receiving corps to come through UH. How do you feel about that?

A: He is holding us to a very high standard. Courtney Lark, Corbin and I all stay ready to make plays. When I make a play, one of them is ready to make a play. When they make a play, I am ready to make the next play. We just hold each other accountable and try to live up to each other's standards.

Q: Holgorsen mentioned that you have some Tavon Austin qualities. Tavon was one of the most electrifying players in college football history. Is that someone you idolize your game after?

A: For sure. When I was in high school, Tavon was in West Virginia around that time, and his highlights was the one I would put it on before every game. So I definitely try to base my game off of his.

Q: What are some of your goals coming into this season?

A: Just doing better than I did last year. Last year was a pretty good year, but I am trying to do that plus more. First and foremost, I want to win the championship and go No. 1.

Q: How was the chemistry been with you and star quarterback D’Eriq King?

A: It has been great. We’ve been together going on four years now. He knows me like the back of his hand, and I know him like the back of my hand. The chemistry has always been there.

Q: What do you feel like you can do this season to take your game to the next level?

A: Continue to work on my route running. Show the (NFL) scouts I can block, run any kind of route and be more physical on the field.

