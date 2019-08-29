6 things to know as Texas prepares to kick off its season against Louisiana Tech

Sam Ehlinger smiles as he runs into the endzone for a touchdown against the Oklahoma Sooners in the second quarter of the 2018 AT&T Red River Showdown at Cotton Bowl on October 6, 2018 in Dallas, Texas.

The wait is (almost) over. Texas Football is back. Back on the field, that is.

The question of whether Texas can return in 2019 and continue their dominance that they showed last year has yet to be determined, but they will have the opportunity to begin to prove themselves this weekend.

As the Longhorns get ready to kick off their season against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs, here are six things to keep an eye on in the season-opener.

1. Running Back Injuries

Texas had an overall solid offseason, ranking third in recruiting only behind Alabama and Georgia. Coach Tom Herman has built a solid team, but the injury plague that has haunted Texas could have an impact on Saturday.

Running backs Daniel Young and Kirk Johnson will both be unavailable this weekend, which will certainly thin out the number of options in their backfield. One interesting note is that Herman told the media that a top quarterback recruit Roschon Johnson has been taking reps at tailback for over a week now.

As for the workload, it will likely be handled by sophomore Keaontay Ingram, who is expected to play through his left knee injury and freshman Jordan Whittington, who is also banged up with a groin injury. For Texas to have a successful passing game, they must run the ball well. If this dinged-up backfield struggles to move the ball this weekend, we could be in for a closer game than anticipated.

2. Texas' Offensive Line

The Texas offensive line remains one of the biggest question marks with this team. Zach Shackelford and Samuel Cosmi are talented and experienced lineman, however, there are still some major concerns for the unit that lost three starters from their 2018 squad that finished 10-4.

With Shackelford at the center position, third-year offensive lineman Samuel Cosmi will be put in charge of protecting the blind side of the quarterback, as he will make the transition from right to left tackle.

According to the Texas depth chart released earlier this week, the rest of the offensive line will include juniors Denzel Okafor, Derek Kerstetter, and freshman Junior Angilau. Georgia Tech transfer Parker Braun is expected to see some of the field as well. Ehlinger is known for his mobility, but to create the big plays that helped the Longhorns win games last year, Sam is going to need time in the pocket.

3. Collin Johnson vs. Adrian Hardy

If you don't have enough reasons to watch this Louisiana Tech vs. Texas game on Saturday, I'll give you another one. This matchup contains arguably two of the most talented receivers in the country: Texas's Collin Johnson and Louisiana Tech's Adrian Hardy.

Johnson will have the responsibility of making up for the loss of production from receiver Lil'Jordan Humphrey, who was drafted by the Saints back in April. His 6'6'' frame makes him an easy target for Ehlinger, who will be going against a confident Louisiana Tech defense.

On the other sideline, Louisiana Tech receiver Adrian Hardy ranked tops in Conference USA in both receptions and receiving yards last year. He will be going up against a Texas defense who lost eight starters this offseason including starting cornerback Kris Boyd. Hardy will be a good first test for this Texas defense, as they try to pull together a Week 1 win for their first time as a new unit.

4. Louisiana Tech Secondary Confident

Darryl K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium is one of the most prized places to play in all of football. It becomes even more enticing when you get the opportunity to defeat a team like the Texas Longhorns, ranked No. 10 in the country and surrounded by the Texas Football hype, on their turf. The Bulldogs passing defense ranked 29th in the country only allowing 193.6 yards per game. In a press conference earlier this week, senior safety from Louisiana Tech simply stated that the Texas receivers "can't handle press [coverage]." Is there truth to it? We will see, but one thing is for sure. It appears that the Louisiana Tech secondary is ready to put these Texas receivers to work.

5. The Josh Moore Saga

On Monday, Texas officially suspended receiver Joshua Moore from all football activities. Moore was arrested earlier this month and is currently being charged with the unlawful possession of a weapon.

Moore is a talented receiver and although Texas was successful without him when he missed the last eight games of 2018, the last thing this injured Texas roster needs is fewer players on the field. This story will continue to be updated as the case proceeds.

6. Don't Sleep on the Bulldogs

One thing is for sure, Texas knows their last two season-openers loom in the heads of fans and likely some of the players. This Louisiana Tech team has a stout defense and as long as they don't turn the ball over, they can compete. They have the playmakers on offense that includes senior running back Jaqwis Dancy and quarterback J'Mar Smith-who can both run and sling it downfield. Between their quick backfield and Adrian Hardy, the Texas defense is going to be up for a challenge.

The Texas offensive line has some experience, but how will they fare for their first time together as a unit? For Sam Ehlinger to be effective, he is going to need the time to find his receivers and a running game to keep the opposing defense off balance. The team is hurting right now with injuries, but if Texas can come out with a win this Saturday, it will only continue to boost the confidence that helped drive them to a strong finish last year.

