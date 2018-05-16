5 ways to catch Rockets fever

HOUSTON - The Rockets take on the Golden State Warriors in Game 2 of the Western Conference finals Wednesday night at Toyota Center.

Here are five things to know about how you can show your support whether you have a ticket or not.

1. The Rockets Liftoff Party starts at 5:30 p.m. at the La Branch Street entrance. One of Houston's favorite hometown bands, The Suffers, will perform.

2. Doors open at 6 p.m. With several road closures, officials warn to allow extra time to get inside the arena.

3. Pregame happy hour at Toyota Center is 6 p.m.-7:30 p.m. with $5 beers, $2 hot dogs, popcorn and soda.

4. If you're looking for Rockets-ready sweet treats for your watch party, Cakes by Gina is baking up Rockets-themed cakes and cupcakes.

"Whenever we have a championship or we're excited about our teams they want to reflect that on their cake so we're very excited," said owner Gina Gutierrrez.

5. Even nail salons, like Paloma Nails, are getting in on the Red Fever, offering detailed Rockets logo nail designs.

"We actually love doing nail art, so when the Rockets made it, we were so excited," said owner Maryam Naderi.

