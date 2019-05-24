5 things you need to know about the Indy 500 Borg Warner trophy

The Indy 500 is on Sunday. Apart from a few other perks, the winner of the Indy 500 is also awarded the Borg Warner trophy.

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indy 500 is on Sunday. In addition to a few other perks, the winner of the Indy 500 is awarded the Borg Warner trophy.

The trophy was instituted in 1936 and Louis Meyer was the first recipient. The 2019 winner of Sunday's race will get to take home the prized possession.

Here are a few things to know about the trophy:

1) The winner's face is embossed onto the trophy, along with an engraving of their speed and year. There are more faces of drivers than there have been races because cars used to have two-man teams.

2) It is made out of 110 pounds of sterling silver, it is 5 feet 4 inches tall and is worth $3 million.

3) There is a misspelling on the trophy - 1950 winner was Johnnie Parsons, but his name on the trophy is spelled "Johnny."

4) Even though drivers win it, they don't get to take it home, they get a mini version called the Baby Borg.

5) All of the likenesses are done in silver, but there is one 24 karat gold likeness - of Tony Hulman, who bought and saved the race track from being torn down after World War II.

