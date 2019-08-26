5 things to know about TSU-Prairie View A&M rivalry in annual Labor Day Classic

HOUSTON - This Saturday, Texas Southern and Prairie View A&M will square off in the annual Labor Day Classic at BBVA Stadium. The Labor Day Classic started in 1985.

This will mark the 75th time, the Tigers and the Panthers have met on the football field.

Five things to know about the TSU-Prairie View A&M rivalry:

1. Texas Southern leads the series 44-29-1. In 1947, the first game between the two schools, TSU won 13-7.

2. From 1989-2003, the Tigers won 14 in a row over the Panthers, the longest streak in the series.

3. The last four years, Prairie View A&M has won the game, including last season’s 60-14 win.

4. The one tie game was in 1958, and 6-6 was the final score.

5. In 2017, the Labor Day Classic was rescheduled for the end of the season because of Hurricane Harvey.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.