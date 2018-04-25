5 keys to Houston Rockets Game 5 against Minnesota Timberwolves

HOUSTON - It’s close out time for the Houston Rockets as they look to send the Minnesota Timberwolves into their offseason vacation. Houston owns a 3-1 series lead and will host Game 5 on Wednesday at the Toyota Center.

A win will translate into rest as they prepare for Round 2 and await the winner of the Oklahoma City vs. Utah series. The Jazz lead that 3-1 and can eliminate the Thunder with a Game 5 win in OKC.

The Rockets finally showed why they earned the No. 1 overall seed when they put up 50 points in the third quarter against Minnesota on their way to their easy win in Game 4 that gave them the momentum coming back to Houston. Wednesday night they look for carryover and the final nail in the Timberwolves' playoff coffin.

Intensity

The Rockets were too laid back for parts of the first four games. They need it from the opening tip to bury Minnesota. The crowd will be fired up and so should the players who don’t want to get back on a plane for a Game 6 on Friday night.

Harden/Paul

These two simply took over in the third quarter of Game 4. Harden and Paul combined for 37 of their 50 points in that run that turned a one-point halftime lead into a blowout. Harden didn’t score until the 2nd quarter and then found his tough and went off the rest of the night.

Contain KAT

Minnesota has its weapons like Jimmy Butler and, off the bench, in Derrick Rose, but it’s all about containing Karl-Anthony Towns. The Rockets, for the most part, have done a nice job on the Timberwolves' young big man. Keep him under control and this should be another easy Rockets Win.

Capella

Clint Capella continues to be a rising star. His game has skyrocketed the past two years and again early in this post season, he’s show how tough he is on both ends of the floor. His energy is always high and he’s been a problem for Minnesota in three of the four games so far.

Supporting cast

We're talking about the likes of Trevor Ariza, Eric Gordon and Ryan Anderson to name a few. Anderson bounced back after missing time and was a factor in the Game 4 win, hitting several big three pointers. Ariza and Gordon have struggled overall in the series although Ariza showed up in Game 4, scoring Houston’s first 11 points. Time for these guys to ramp things up as they look ahead to Round 2 and beyond.

After four games, Minnesota has relied on its defense that’s held Houston to 103 points per game. The T'wolves are also outshooting the Rockets -- 44 percent FG and 41 percent on three-pointers while holding the Rockets to only 31 percent from distance.

The Rockets are back home with the edge but will have contested shots all night like they’ve dealt with throughout the series. Now, it’s time for Houston to knock these down and it starts with Game 5 and move on to Round 2.

