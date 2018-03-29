5 keys to Astros' Opening Day vs. Rangers

Jose Altuve #27 is congratulated for hitting a hits a solo home run in the fourth inning against the Texas Rangers of the Houston Astros at Globe Life Park in Arlington on August 13, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Rick Yeatts/Getty Images)

ARLINGTON, Texas - A new baseball season begins Thursday, and the Houston Astros are once again poised to make a deep playoff run.

It all begins Opening Day in Arlington against the Texas Rangers, a team the Astros will play 19 times by the end of July. This rivalry is heating up, and it's only going to get better.

Last year, the Astros took care of Texas by winning 12 of their 19 head-to-head meetings.

Here are 5 keys to Opening Day at Globe Life Park:

1. Justin Verlander

The Astros now have their big righthander for a full season, and that is huge. Verlander will get the opening day start for the 10th time in his career. He has been vocal that the Astros are the team to beat, and who can argue with that? Verlander was a 15-game winner last year and has had recent success against the Rangers.

1A. Rest of Starting Rotation

While Verlander starts the opener, Hinch could have easily handed the ball to the others. Instead, it will be Dallas Keuchel going second, followed by Lance McCullers Jr., Gerrit Cole and World Series standout Charlie Morton. Collin McHugh and Brad Peacock are the odd men out of the rotation, but they will get their starts when needed or come out of the bullpen. This group is really good and had great spring outings as well. Verlander will get Cy Young talk, but don't rule out Keuchel or McCullers when it comes to the Cy Young race. It's all about staying healthy for this rotation.

2. Attack Hamels

The Astros' offense is among the best in baseball, and Thursday, they will face Rangers ace Cole Hamels. Few pitchers have had success against the Houston lineup, but Hamels is among those few. In his last five starts against the Astros, Hamels has performed well, going 3-1. George Springer will lead off and set the table for the rest of the Astros lineup, which will feature Altuve, Correa, Bregman, Reddick and others that can do some damage.

3. Get early lead and clamp down

The strategy's pretty simple for the opener, and really, for any game: Jump on Hamels early and make him earn it; work counts and get his pitch count high; score some early runs, and that should be enough for Verlander to get the job done and get this season started with a win.

4. The MVP

What else do we need to say about the American League MVP? He will do his job and do it at a very high level. He isn't satisfied with winning the MVP. Altuve wants to keep working and improving. He has now become the leader in the Astros clubhouse. Now he's been a little more vocal than in the past, but he certainly makes his statements count through his worth ethic.

5. The Skipper

Hinch was outstanding as the skipper of the Astros in 2015, 2016 and last year while leading the team to the World Series Title. Season four could be his best, and he's fired up by the prospects of where this team could finish. Hinch is well-respected inside the Astros clubhouse for keeping a calm demeanor during the good times and the rare bad times. Players always know where he stands, and he sets expectations high.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.