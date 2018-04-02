5 keys to Astros' home opener vs. Orioles

HOUSTON - After four games, it's time for the defending world champion Astros to come home.

The Astros are off and running to a 3-1 start to the season after winning three out of four in Arlington against the Rangers.

Opening Day at Minute Maid Park is Monday night when the Astros open their first home stand against the Baltimore Orioles.

Here are five keys to the game:

Morton makes his 2018 debut after a strong finish to spring training and of course the great run in the playoff including the World Series. Morton will be amped up in front of the sellout crowd and will attack the strong Orioles lineup that features first baseman Chris Davis, shortstop Manny Machado and cleanup hitter Adam Jones. Morton will use his fastball, slider and changeup to keep the Baltimore hitters off balance. Machado is hitting .444 while Jones is hitting .333 so far for the 1-2 Orioles.

2. George Springer

What else can you say about Springer? As he goes in the leadoff spot so go the Astros. Springer had the dinger in his first 2018 at-bat against the Rangers, but cooled off the rest of the series and his hitting .200 after four games. Give it time, Springer should be just fine.

3. Jose Altuve

He's the reigning American League MVP and that's all we need to know. He's in mid-season form already with four hits on Saturday and three more Sunday against the Rangers. He's hitting .563.

4. Strikeouts

In four games against the Rangers, the Astros struck out 39 times. They were excellent in this category last year so this number is a surprise but should not continue. The Astros are a great contact hitting club.

5. Crowd

Remember the playoff run? Minute Maid Park was rocking and that will be the same atmosphere as this home opener begins with Baltimore. The fans should be in their seats early by 5:30 p.m. to enjoy the videos that will run and of course the unveiling of the World Series Champions banner. Clay Walker will sing the national anthem. Last year's first base coach Rich Dauer, who nearly died on the day of the parade, will throw out the first pitch.

Enjoy the game and the Astros coverage on KPRC2 & Click2Houston.com all day from Minute Maid Park.

