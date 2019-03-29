46-year season ticket holder supports Cougars in Sweet 16

A man, who has had University of Houston basketball season tickets for four decades, believes this year's team can make it to the NCAA National Championship.

HOUSTON - A man who has had University of Houston basketball season tickets for four decades believes this year's team can make it to the NCAA National Championship.

“These are ticket stubs for the last 46 years, including Tulsa that I just returned from,” said David Hulsey. “I love the Cougars.”

The alumnus had been a season ticket holder at the University of Houston for 46 years.

“These are all football, baseball, basketball Cougar tickets,” he said while showing two tins full of ticket stubs.

The now 69-year-old realtor sat courtside for the bad times.

“I sat in Hofheinz (Pavilion) and there was less than 1,000 people a lot of times,” said Hulsey.

But he also stood high in the 1980s during the glory days of the Phi Slama Jama, under legendary Coach Guy V. Lewis.

It was team forever etched in sports history. They made it to the NCAA Final Four three years in a row, but didn’t win the title.

“It was a thrill. Everyone got on the bandwagon. The city supported us, even the president made a call to us,” he said.

But Hulsey said this year’s team is creating its own history.

“They’re not superstars. Hakeem Olajuwon, Clyde Drexler were superstars. This team is all together as a team. They play well. They play hard and they play with heart,” said Hulsey.

Hulsey believes the team could make it to the championship game.

“If the coach keeps us going, keeps them calm, I think we’ll go all the way,” said Hulsey.

But no matter the outcome, Hulsey's own heart will continue to bleed Cougar red.

Reporter Cathy Hernandez asked, “How long are you going to every game?”

“As long as my health holds out, I’m going,” Hulsey responded.

Hulsey traveled to Kansas City for the Sweet 16 matchup between the Cougars and the University of Kentucky Wildcats on Friday.

