4 kilos of meth discovered by K-9 Edge during traffic stop in north Houston, officials say

The mugshot of Santos Quintero, who was arrested after four kilos of meth were found in the vehicle he was driving on July 27, 2018.

HOUSTON - Four kilos of meth were found during a search of a vehicle Friday, according to Harris County Precinct 4 officials.

Authorities said a truck was westbound on West Mount Houston Road around noon when the driver of the truck failed to use a blinker when turning onto the northbound feeder road of I-45.

A deputy pulled the truck over and the driver, Santos Quintero, 23, said there were narcotics in the vehicle, according to authorities.

The deputy detained Quintero and searched the truck. The deputy and his K-9 partner, Edge, searched the truck and found two plastic shopping bags containing four packages of methamphetamine, authorities said.

Quintero was arrested on suspicion of possession with the intent to deliver.

KPRC2 K-9 Edge and his handler after finding four kilos of meth during a traffic stop on July 27, 2018.

