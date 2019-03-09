Yates boys basketball team falls in state semifinals

SAN ANTONIO - The Yates Lions got passed a huge hurdle by defeating Silsbee to win the regional title, but in the state semifinals, they were unable to hold off Oak Cliff Faith and Family Academy, falling 80-74 on Friday.

The game was very close throughout with Yates holding the lead through much of the first half.

Joquarius Valrie was effective both inside and out, leading the way for Yates with 27 points.

The Lions allowed a 9-0 run in the fourth quarter and never recovered. They were unable to force turnovers defensively which slowed down their own offense.

