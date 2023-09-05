UNDER THE LIGHTS: Wilson’s Cheer repertoire promises a bright future

Willowridge senior Destan’e Wilson certainly wasn’t named the 2023 FAB Awards Cheer Athlete of the Year for nothing.

As captain of the Eagles’ cheer team, she has demonstrated an exceptional commitment to her craft while exemplifying the leadership role of the group.

Wilson’s joyful demeanor and dedication to the cheer-life began early on in her childhood.

“I’ve been doing cheer since I was 10 years old, when I started at White Fine Arts Center,” she said. “It’s really built me into the person I am today and has taught me a lot of leadership skills. I’m just so grateful to be able to pass that down to my teammates and younger girls that look up to me.”

Some of the faces of 2023-24 Willowridge CheerBradley C. Collier (VYPE)

Said “younger girls” include the ones she instructs during her free time.

“Outside of school, I work as a tumble coach with Fort Bend Impact,” said Wilson. “In addition, I’m going to become a recreational cheer coach for Dynasty Cheer. So, even during my free time, I’m still cheering.”

In addition to being one of the most recognized cheer athletes Fort Bend ISD has to offer, what’s even more remarkable about Wilson are her ensuing aspirations.

“My future is sort of planned out,” she said. “I’ve been saying it since I was three years old, but I really want to become a neonatal nurse. So, I’m doing whatever it takes with education, as well as being able to cheer in college. That’s really my set-in-stone plan.”

Why does she intend to pursue this particular career path?

Bradley C. Collier (VYPE)

“It stems from my older brother (Reginald) and cousin being born prematurely,” Wilson said. “They were really sick and they’ve been pretty small their entire lives. I remember my Mom telling me stories about how she would have to see my brother through a bubble, and it made me want to look into what was behind the scenes of it all. After some research, I found out that neonatal nurses work with premature babies and children with birth defects. It just seemed like a calling to me.”

Nursing can often be one of the more strenuous professions around. However, given the mental fortitude this Willowridge senior possesses, it shouldn’t shock anyone if she’s wearing scrubs one day.

“If I could give a piece of advice to my freshman self, I would definitely tell her that it’s going to be hard, but you’re going to get through it,” said Wilson. “Just keep putting in the work and the outcome will be beautiful. Keep your trust and faith in God, focus on your craft and don’t let anything distract you. Just keep going.”