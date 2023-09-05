THE DOC IS IN: 411-Catching up with Bush trainer combines sports; future

Athletic trainers get overlooked inside a school’s ecosystem, but they are some of the most dedicated students who walk the halls.

Trainers hold an irreplaceable value to the athletics departments, given the dedication so many individuals put forth to ensure the health of the players.

This is something that Fort Bend Bush’s Streetie Ovirgin recognized after completing his first year in the training program.

As he heads into his sophomore year, VYPE spoke with Ovirgin to understand what it’s like behind the scenes.

Here is the 411.

...

VYPE: What got you into athletic training?

OVIRGIN: Honestly, I always liked sports and really enjoyed playing them. It’s always been my intention to be somewhere in the medical profession, so I put both my interests together this way. Plus, my sister did it before me, which was another reason for me to pursue a future in athletic training.

VYPE: You have a little more time left in high school, so what’s been your impression of Fort Bend Bush and the training program so far?

OVIRGIN: I can say that it’s definitely different from what I’ve seen at other programs. It’s more hands-on and we have more responsibilities. I feel like we do a lot for the athletics department.

VYPE: What do you like to do outside of school?

OVIRGIN: I really like to bake. It’s been a hobby of mine since I would watch those little-kid baking shows. I would have to really watch my limits because I could not do what they were doing. Every once in a while, I’ll bake some stuff and bring it to the trainers and let them try it. I realize that I still need to be aware of my limitations, but overall, it’s really fun to do.

VYPE: Interesting. What would your go-to recipe be?

OVIRGIN: Probably my red velvet cookies. I make them all the time.

VYPE: What does it take to be an athletic trainer?

OVIRGIN: You have to be committed, since you’re involved in so many games. Even when you’re at the games, it’s not like you’re sitting there cheering them on. You have to be prepared for when someone gets hurt. It takes a lot of dedication with all the practices, games and events we take part in. The upside is that we get to take part in the memories made on the field, so that’s what keeps me here.

VYPE: Sometimes your role can be overlooked. With that in mind, what would you say to the people that might not see the value in athletic training?

OVIRGIN: I’d tell them to spend a day in our shoes. I understand why some people might not think twice about us, but at the end of the day you’ll likely need our help at some point when it really matters, if you’re an athlete.