Marshall; Lake Creek are top dogs in Class 5A VYPE Rankings

Given that Class 5A is teeming with powerhouses, it is difficult to predict how the quickly-approaching season is going to play out. However, one thing is for certain--it is going to be a blast to witness.
The Marshall Buffs are coming off yet another stellar season, in which they appeared in the Regional Tourney, and look to be the primary team to beat in their class. However, Lake Creek emerges as their main contender and could give the Buffs a run for their money in 2023.
It won't be long before we're back to the gridiron, so without further ado, here are VYPE's preseason rankings for the Class 5A layout.
VYPE’s CLASS 5A PRESEASON TOP 10 RANKINGS
No. 1 FB Marshall Buffs
No. 2 Lake Creek Lions
No. 3 Manvel Mavs
No. 4 Fulshear Chargers
No. 5 Barbers Hill Eagles
No. 6 Magnolia West Mustangs
No. 7 Randle Lions
No. 8 Galveston Ball Tors
No. 9 Angleton Wildcats
No. 10 Crosby Cougars