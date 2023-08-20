Texans’ shoddy run defense resembles last year’s unit in preseason loss to Dolphins: ‘Tackling was not good enough’

Houston Texans coach DeMeco Ryans watches during the first half of the team's NFL preseason football game against the New England Patriots, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

HOUSTON – Botched tackles. Not setting the edge. Poor pursuit angles. Not enough hustle to the football. Not enough discipline in controlling gaps and carrying out assignments.

Those were the overriding takeaways from the Texans’ substandard defense during an ugly 28-3 defeat to the Miami Dolphins on Saturday at NRG Stadium.

It was a disappointing home debut for the Texans following a 3-13-1 season last year that ushered out Lovie Smith and led to the hire of new coach DeMeco Ryans.

It was a far cry from the stouter standard Ryans, a former Pro Bowl linebacker with the Texans and NFL Assistant Coach of the Year, hopes to establish for an overhauled defense one year after being the architect of the San Francisco 49ers’ top-ranked defense.

The Texans allowed 398 yards of total offense Saturday, 205 of them on the ground. And it was reminiscent of last year’s struggles from the defense under former coach Lovie Smith when they allowed a franchise record 2,894 rushing yards to rank last in the NFL against the run while allowing 25 touchdown runs and 5.1 yards per carry.

“With the run defense overall, it’s not representative of who we need to be on defense,” Ryans said. “It all starts with the fundamentals first. First, we have to set the edge. The ball got outside way too many times, and it comes down to tackling. The tackling was not good enough. If we want to be a good defense, we have to tackle, and that showed up tonight that it wasn’t good enough. That starts with me of getting that corrected.”

#Texans linebacker Christian Harris @Charris_36 on Will Anderson Jr., strip sack, the run defense faltering against #Dolphins and the corrections to be made after second preseason game @KPRC2 pic.twitter.com/yT3yHFkN49 — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) August 20, 2023

Beyond rookie defensive end Will Anderson Jr.’s strip sack or middle linebacker Denzel Perryman intercepting Tua Tagovailoa, it wasn’t a good performance by the defense overall.

The Texans allowed 5.4 yards per carry as Salvon Ahmed rushed for 99 yards, including a 65-yard run where he got past reserve linebacker Jake Hansen, while Chris Brooks gained 47 yards. There was also a 20-yard run surrendered to De’Von Achane, a fast rookie from Texas A&M who got free when rookie linebacker Henry To’oTo’o was blocked. Raheem Mostert easily scored on a 2-yard touchdown run.

“Not very good,” said defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins, who was signed this offseason to help shore up the run defense. “Just from the standpoint of leaky yardage runs that should have been one or two yards turned into five or six-yard gains. From an overall standpoint of guys weren’t doing what they always need to do down in and down out. From the standpoint of what we’re accustomed to doing, we expect to dominate.

“To put this performance on tape, it’s not something we’re happy about. We’ll be able to correct the mistakes. I’m sure we’ll find the mistakes aren’t big, crazy things. They come down to fundamentals, hands and leverage, things that are easily fixable. Not good, like I said.”

#Texans defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins on run defense today 'not good' Emphasized it's correctable but not the standard they expect from themselves @KPRC2 pic.twitter.com/7HvvoXb7pJ — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) August 19, 2023

With the 49ers, Ryans built a defense that featured strong play from Joey Bosa, Fred Warner and several others. The Texans still have a lot of work to do to reach those heights.

“Standards are extremely high, as they should be,” Rankins said. “We understand that. That speaks to where he was the past few years and to understand the excellence they had out there, that he’s accustomed to, he’s not coming here to drop it down.

“He comes here with the same mindset, the same expectations. This wasn’t our best showing this week. This wasn’t us putting our best foot forward. The end result wasn’t what we wanted. Leaving plays out there, it wasn’t fundamentally sound.”

The tackling issues, the angles and shedding blocks, it’s all fixable, the players emphasized.

“We did get to the ball,” Perryman said. “We’ve got to wrap up. We’ve got to set the edge. Block protection is another thing, back down to fundamentals. Again, not taking away nothing from the Dolphins offense. They capitalized from our mistakes.”

#Texans coach DeMeco Ryans on C.J. Stroud improvement, run defense issues and a big play by Will Anderson Jr. @KPRC2 pic.twitter.com/3YLlfcLl7C — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) August 19, 2023

Texans linebacker Christian Harris, who has displayed signs throughout training camp that he can be a standout for this defense, was disappointed by the performance.

“We have a standard we want to set for ourselves,” Harris said. “We don’t want to see a team having that much success against us. All we do is go back in the film room and minimize that. We can’t have any nights like that.”

Ryans has galvanized the locker room, the entire organization and the city. There’s a lot of excitement surrounding his arrival. This wasn’t what he envisioned from the first home game.

“It all starts with me,” Ryans said. “When you put a performance out there like that, it all starts with me, and it wasn’t good enough. That’s me internally. I wasn’t good enough today for our team, so we’ll go back to the drawing board and look for myself to improve and get better to make sure I lead this team, that we put out a much better outing, especially in front of our home crowd. It’s not representative of what I want for the Texans, and we’ll get it corrected.”

Aaron Wilson is a Texans and NFL reporter for KPRC 2 and click2houston.com.