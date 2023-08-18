THIS IS SPARTA: No. 6 Seven Lakes primed to reclaim Title form

THE SPARTANS ARE A VETERAN CREW HEADING INTO 2023 FOR COACH AMY CATALINE, WHO ENTERS YEAR SEVEN OF LEADING SEVEN LAKES, AND HER 15TH OVERALL AS A HEAD COACH (421-176).

The Spartans return four starters from the squad that went 27-16 a year ago. First-team setter Simone Romriell is back after racking up 1,014 assists in 2022. She also had 299 digs and 45 blocks last season.

The offensive firepower is back with Temi Sam-Olibale, Sameena Burns (Sam Houston State-commit) and LeAnna Beaty returning as the team’s leading kill-getters.

Sam-Olibale led the crew with 385 kills, followed by Burns’ 269 kills and Beaty’s 234 kills. Beaty also led the team at the net with an impressive 124 blocks.

This team has veteran starters, which is Cataline’s main key to success in 2023--to utilize their savvy prowess on the court.