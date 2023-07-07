LEVEL UP: Detailing some of this week’s biggest commitments

LEVEL UP: Detailing some of this weeks biggest commitments

Independence Day has come and gone, but recruiting season is still in full force.

Some of the most well-established collegiate programs are staking their claim for the best that Texas has to offer.

So, in case you were too busy grilling or shooting off fireworks, here are just some of the top local athletes who have recently committed to play at the collegiate level.

Tice Williams, Conroe Football

Jackson DiPasquale (VYPE)

Conroe’s three-star defensive-back, Tice Williams, put up some big numbers in his junior campaign. Paired with the number of camps he attended throughout the year, it’s no surprise that Williams accrued offers from several big names in college football -- Oregon State, Air Force, UNT, Texas State and many others.

However, after much deliberation, the incoming senior for Conroe football ultimately decided to land on one of the contenders in the group of five conferences -- Boise State University.

Carleigh Schluter, Concordia Lutheran Volleyball

Concordia Lutheran volleyball will look even better this upcoming season with the addition of Class of 2025 setter Carleigh Schluter.

The recent Klein Collins-transfer will be heading onto the court with more confidence than ever, now that she is officially committed to play for Sam Houston State volleyball at the conclusion of her high school career.

Everett Champlin, The Woodlands Football

Jackson DiPasquale (VYPE)

Having been on the TWHS varsity team since his sophomore year, Everett Champlin has seen his production increase through each season.

Champlin's strength and quick feet from the offensive tackle spot have garnered the attention of several collegiate programs, including Air Force, Texas State and Dartmouth.

Like two other TWHS offensive linemen, Champlin will be heading into this Fall officially committed, now that he has decided to take his talents to Army.

Sanaa Donaie, Goose Creek Memorial Volleyball

Incoming junior Sanaa Donaie will continue to be a game-wrecker for GCM, from the middle-blocker position.

When she's not playing for Memorial, she continues to play volleyball for her club team -- Absolute Volleyball Academy.

Evidently, her dedication to the sport and remarkable athleticism caught the attention of some big names, but it seemed like an easy choice for Donaie, who has decided to play for LSU when she graduates in 2025.

Breylan Thompson, Episcopal Football

Justin Hartojo (VYPE)

As one of the commanders of Episcopal’s defense, combined with his campus presence as the Class President, it goes without saying that Breylan Thompson is well known.

That recognition carried over into the recruitment process as Thompson held offers from Ivy League schools such as Princton, Harvard, Penn and Dartmouth to other exceptional programs -- Lamar, SHSU, Air Force and Army.

But, “Mr. President” decided to take his talents to Yale once he’s completed his final season with Episcopal.

Samara Coleman, Grand Oaks Volleyball

Given the list of accolades -- District 13-6A Offensive Player of the Year and GHVCA 6A Newcomer of the Year titles in 2022, it was only a matter of time before junior Samara Coleman landed on a college to play for.

The Grizzlies can tally another one of their stars as a future college athlete, with Coleman's recent commitment to the University of Pittsburgh.

Grand Oaks volleyball is looking even deadlier.