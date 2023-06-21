MR. VERSATILITY: Lamar not likely to come off the field in 2023

LET’S START WITH THE NAME...LOU LAMAR. THAT JUST SOUNDS LIKE A FOOTBALL NAME, RIGHT?

Well, the name fits the game.

Junior Lou Lamar is coming off a stellar season in which he earned an all-state honorable mention for his efforts on Concordia Lutheran’s defense. His distinct adaptability makes him one of coach Willie Amendola’s most valuable assets on the turf.

“My best quality as a player is my versatility,” said Lamar. “I love football, and I love to play any position on the field. I’ll be happy just playing special teams if that’s where they need me. Right now, I’m playing a few different positions and I’m happy to do it. I think all our guys share that same mindset, because we’re playing for the guy next to us and we’re playing to win.”

2022-23 Concordia Lutheran FootballJustin Hartojo (VYPE)

Although he’s a mainstay in the Crusader’s secondary, Lamar has shown that he can be effective in the gaps when he cheats to the line. Not only that, but in the upcoming Fall season, expect him to make an impact on the offensive side of the ball now that he is listed as a running back as well.

This must be something that Henderson State University saw, considering they recently gave Lamar his first offer to play college football –no doubt, the first of many.

“I’m really thankful for the Henderson State coaches, and thankful to God for giving me this opportunity,” he said. “But, I’m just looking at it as motivation to grow even more and help the guys around me to do the same. We’re working hard and hopefully we can show that on the field next year.”

Justin Hartojo (VYPE)

What’s something not everyone may know about the eventual Concordia Lutheran senior?

“I’m a bit of an introvert,” Lamar said. “I love being with my friends but I also need my alone time. There’s no place I’d rather be than chilling by myself, working out, playing music and watching movies. I’m a big movie guy, particularly the war genre or Tarantino-type stuff. My favorite has to be either Inglourious Basterds or Django Unchained.”

An excellent taste in films, no doubt.Expect Lamar to carry that love for action onto the field, as he and the Crusaders compete for a district title and more in 2023.