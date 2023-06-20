STILL COOKING: Traeger is anchor for Crusader Baseball program

WHAT DEFINES NOLAN TRAEGER?

Aside from priding himself on being a beef filet-aficionado on the grill, the soon-to-be Concordia Lutheran senior thrives as a competitor on and off the baseball field.

As one of the preeminent catchers in the state, Traeger has elevated an already well-established Crusaders’ program, and will continue to do so when he takes an undisputed leadership position in the dugout a year from now.

Bradley C. Collier (VYPE)

“Being a leader means holding everyone accountable, especially myself,” said Traeger. “For some people, you need to show them how to do it...how to compete in this program. I want to be someone who sets an example.”

Traeger has been no stranger to college offers, given the talent and presence he brings to the diamond. But, when he got word from TCU that he could play alongside his brother, Jax, accepting the offer was a no-brainer.

Bradley C. Collier (VYPE)

“I’ll be there [TCU] with my brother for at least one year, which impacted my decision a little bit,” Traeger said. “I loved being around the coaching staff. They treated me like they wanted me there, and Fort Worth is just an amazing place. The thought of being able to play with Jax one more time is pretty sweet. No downside to it.”

After reaching the TAPPS State Tournament once again in 2023, Traeger will be suiting up one last time for Concordia Lutheran this Spring with the highest of expectations.

Bradley C. Collier (VYPE)

“It’s the culture of the people that have been here,” he said. “Our team is really coming together. We have one goal, and everyone needs to step up and do their job so we can achieve it. That’s all it really comes down to, holding each other accountable on the field.”

Stay tuned for the grand finale of Traeger’s high school career.