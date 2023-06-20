RECRUIT SCOOP: Hightower’s Payne commits to TCU

TCU reach is now a brand as they reached the 2023 College Football National Championship. The Frogs are now a brand, which makes their pitch to high school athletes incrementally easier.

Class of 2024 Hightower four-star running back Jeremy Payne is one of the top running back recruits in the state, who dropped a Top 12 back in March consisting of Texas, Texas A&M, Oklahoma, Oregon, TCU, Auburn, Houston, Michigan State, Penn State, Oregon State, Kansas and Duke.

This past weekend the elite running back took an official visit to TCU and decided to pledge his commitment to the Horned Frogs.

VYPE caught up with Payne about the commitment and more.

“TCU felt like home because the coaches kept everything real with me and I like the environment,” Payne said. “The strength and conditioning coach played a major part in my decision. Above all, the offensive staff made me a priority.”

TCU competes in the Big 12 and with the addition of new teams into the conference, there will be big-time games week in and week out.

“I know it is going to be competitive playing against other Big 12 teams,” he said. “It’s always been my dream to play big college ball against other good teams.”

Though TCU did play for the National Championship last fall, it didn’t play a major factor in Payne’s decision but the relationships built meant the most. He mentioned the relationships with Coach Dykes, Coach Jones, Coach Hodges, Coach Kaz and Coach Briles really made the decision an easy one.

With the decision made to commit to the Horned Frogs, Payne also plans on recruiting others in the area to join him in Fort Worth saying, “I want to play with the best”.

Now that the decision is made, Payne is also ready to look forward to his senior season for Hightower.

“I’m looking forward to trying to win the State Title for my last year of high school and ball out with my teammates,” he said.

Though the main focus is his senior year, but he running back does have a message for TCU fans.

“The Class of 2024 is going to be great,” he said. “I’m ready to get to Fort Worth and work. Go Frogs!”