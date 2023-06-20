RECRUIT SCOOP: Buff’s Lair has big decision looming

Fort Bend Marshall has been a hot-bed for high-level recruits over the past five years with the likes of Devon Achane, Malik Hornsby, Christian Williams and most recently Zachary Chapman, Trent Thomas and Ja’koby Banks.

The Buff’s look loaded with DI talent again this Fall and are led by one of the top defensive backs in the country.

Class of 2024 three-star defensive back Joshua Lair is one of the most sought-after recruits in the country and has a big decision coming before his senior year.

VYPE recently caught up with Lair about his recruitment and more.

Lair really exploded on the recruiting scene last Fall and now has amassed 28 offers from schools like LSU, Texas, Auburn, Florida, Baylor, Miami, Michigan, Texas A&M, Oregon, Oklahoma and others.

So what’s the recruiting process been like so far?

“Honestly, it has been hectic,” Lair said, “I just embrace it, though. This is my dream and it’s coming true, so I just embrace it.”

Lair had just taken an official visit to LSU and had nothing but good things to say about Baton Rouge.

“Man, it was amazing. I got there, talked with the players and talked with the coaching staff," he said. "I had a great time. It was just an amazing experience overall.”

LSU was just the first trip for Lair in June as he visited Baylor, Texas and Washington shortly after with a visit to Texas A&M planned at the end of the month.

“LSU, Baylor, Texas, Washington and Texas A&M,” he said. “I plan on visiting them all in the month of June with some more OV’s during the season. Those are the schools who have been talking to me the most lately.”

The month of June will be a big one for the Marshall DB as he also mentioned a commitment coming before the start of his senior year in August.

While there’s still some time until the talented DB makes his commitment in August, he did mention the biggest contenders as of now are LSU, Texas and Washington out of the schools he will be taking official visits.

As far as his senior year goes, Lair has big expectations.

“I expect us to have a strong season. The backend is strong, the offense is strong," he said. "Even though we’re young, we’re solid. I’m looking forward to having a long long season, deep in the playoffs and State.

“I want people to look back and remember me as a leader. Somebody who works hard and helps others out when they’re struggling.”