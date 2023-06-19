Welcome to Texas Deebo... Summer Creek has a new star

Houston has always been a hotbed for football recruiting and especially District 21-6A.

This year is no exception with guys like North Shore’s Devin Sanchez, Chris Barnes, LaVonte Johnson and Deion DeBlanc and Summer Creek's Chad Woodfork and Lloyd Avant, there is another name to add to the DI laundry list.

Xavier “Deebo” Atkins hails from "The Boot". He's a four-star LB and LSU-commit who moved from Jonesboro-Hodge High School in Louisiana to Summer Creek in January.

Now that he’s here in Texas, VYPE caught up with Atkins about his move and more.

“I moved to Texas because I wanted to play against bigger competition and be at a really great school,” he said.

Playing in one of the toughest districts (21-6A) in Texas high school football, Atkins will definitely see some of that competition and is looking forward to it.

“I’m really looking forward to playing against some of the best teams in the district, and seeing how the fans and the community support our school on a Friday night,” Atkins said. “They say Texas football is different and I’m ready to see what it’s about!”

Atkins also mentioned he is most excited for the Summer Creek vs. Atascocita game next Fall after hearing more and more about the rivalry between the two.

As far as his recruitment goes, Atkins is currently committed to LSU.

“What really made me commit was a really good friend who died,” he said. “It was his dream to play there, and mine because that’s home. It made me feel like I did something great with my life being able to commit to a school in my home state.”

Atkins did mention that since moving to Texas that schools like Texas A&M, Texas, Texas Tech and Alabama have been in hot pursuit.

The star LB will be visiting Arkansas, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Texas, Baylor, Miami and LSU this summer.

With the 2023 Texas high school football season only 72 days away, expect linebacker Xavier Atkins to make a major impact on the field for Summer Creek next fall.

“My goal for this season is just play at a high level, bring the team together, make a run in the playoffs and the ultimate goal is State, right! We ain’t doing it for no reason.”

Questions:

What do you do outside of football? “I try to model my game after Devin White!”

What do you do outside of Football? “What I do outside of football is be around family , workout and go to church and just be myself ya feel me”