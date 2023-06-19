RECRUIT SCOOP: Morton Ranch’s Gerald commits to Minnesota

It’s summer time and 72 days until the 2023 Texas high school football season. But another season is starting to heat up.

Commitment season is upon us and many Houston recruits will be making their decisions prior to the start of the Season. For one Houston-area star, the decision took one visit.

Morton Ranch athlete Mike Gerald visited University of Minnesota this past weekend and pledged his commitment to the Golden Gophers.

Gerald picked Minnesota over Washington State, Utah, Marshall, Kansas State, Texas State, UTSA and Others.

The commitment might have seemed like a quick decision to most, but playing for a Power 5 program like Minnesota in the BIG 10 has always been a dream for Gerald.

“It’s mind blowing," he said. "I’ve always wanted to play in the Big 10 growing up, and now that I have the opportunity, I’m going to take full advantage of it.”

What made the Houston native pick to go play in the upper midwest?

“The culture of the program... everyone has the same mentality and goals,” Gerald said. “Being able to connect with the staff and some of the current players helped me make my decision.”

Since visiting this past weekend, Gerald also mentioned the great relationship he has already built with head coach PJ Fleck and Co-defensive coordinator/corner coach Nick Monroe.

The Morton Ranch star also said he will be recruiting some others in the area to join the Gopher class.

“It’s a great place to be, and it’s big time football in the Big 10 at Minnesota," he said. "I will definitely recruit some guys and show them what it’s all about."

Now that he’s committed, Gerald is looking forward to his senior year at Morton Ranch wanting to give his all to help the program stay successful. Don’t be shocked to see a big senior season from him this Fall and an early impact for the Gophers in the coming years.