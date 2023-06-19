MR. PRESIDENT: Episcopal’s Thompson raking in offers

Episcopal High is home to a leader in every sense of the word.

While Class of 2024’s Karson Gordon powers the offense as the signal-caller, fellow senior Breylan Thompson has been the one commanding the Knights’ lock-down defense.

Given his proclivity to disrupt the pass, and his dual-threat capability from both the corner and safety positions, Thompson has been turning heads from colleges across the nation.

Ranging from several Ivy League schools such as Princeton, Harvard, Penn and Dartmouth, to an array of other exceptional programs like -- Sam Houston State, Lamar, Air Force and Army -- the offers continue to roll in for this Episcopal talent.

“It’s a blessing,” said Thompson. “A big part of the reason I work so hard on the field is to open doors of opportunity in life as a whole, and vice versa. I work hard in the classroom to make sure I have the grades to play for any institution. I’ve always valued academics so having the opportunity to get the highest level of education is truly a gift.”

In addition to putting in the work on the field and in the classroom, Thompson also conveys his commitment to his future via his role as Episcopal’s Class President.

“I’d be lying if I told you it was easy, but I would also be lying if I told you it wasn’t worth it,” he said. “Episcopal has done so much for me in my time there, and I ran for student body President to ultimately return the favor. There’s a lot on my plate with sports and recruitment, but learning to manage my responsibilities now will definitely prepare me for later in life.”

Speaking of commitment, Thompson has yet to officially decide where he intends to go when he graduates a year from now. But, with all the offers he’s already received, and the ones that will inevitably come, his dreams may soon turn into reality.

“Initially I wanted to make a decision prior to the season but I wanted to give myself a little more time to make such a big decision,” Thompson said. “I’ll probably end up making my decision either during the season, or some time right after."

"Growing up, my dream school was always Stanford or Duke -- two high level institutions that also have high level athletics. I always wanted to play football and go to school somewhere where athletics and academics were top tier, and those two schools are just that.”

The Fall season will be here before you know it. So, expect “Mr. President” Breylan Thompson to maintain his high-level of play as he represents Episcopal one last time.

“Episcopal has completely changed my life and has opened so many doors of opportunity. EHS has introduced me to important people that have impacted my life,” he said. “It’s given me the chance to learn and study at a high level, while also giving me access to resources and facilities to become a better athlete.”

“Episcopal has helped me become such a well-rounded person and that’s a large part of the reason I am where I am today.”