STORM WARNING: Hightower’s Phillips a rising star

The weather here in Houston, Texas is starting to heat up which means Summer is here and for many high school recruits it means it’s camp season.

With the college camp circuit heating up, many athletes are starting to see a big boost in their recruitment... none bigger than the budding star from Fort Bend ISD.

Hightower defensive back Kade Phillips has already made a splash this Summer picking up 10 offers this past week from the likes of Oregon, Houston, UTSA, Auburn, Utah, Penn State, Arkansas, Kansas, Purdue and Texas State.

So, what’s this past week been like?

“It’s been great, all the hard work is starting to pay off,” he said. “I still have to put in more work to get where I’m going, but this past week has been amazing.”

With several schools vying for the star's commitment, Phillips was pleasantly surprised by a few of the offers received this week.

“I was surprised by the two SEC schools -- Auburn and Arkansas -- and Oregon of course, it's Oregon,” Phillips said with a laugh.

As the rest of the summer continues, the Hightower defensive back plans on hitting the Baylor Camp this weekend and the University of Texas camp Sunday. Phillips also mentioned a possible visit to Oregon this offseason to meet the staff.

As far as his upcoming junior year, Phillips is ready to show out and his team is ready for a deep playoff run.

“I'm looking forward to making a lot of plays this year and being more of a leader," he said. "This team can go all the way and that’s our goal.”

Kade Phillips looks to be the next rising star in H-town. Stay tuned... a storm is coming.