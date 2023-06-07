TRAILBLAZERS: Cy Woods extending historic season to State

Fresh off the heels of their sweep against The Woodlands in the Region II Finals, Cypress Woods Baseball continues to turn heads with the momentum they’ve gained throughout the 2023 postseason.

In his first year as head coach, Phil Schwarz has helped to turn the Wildcats into a powerhouse, advancing to both the Regional Finals and the State Tournament for the first time in school history.

That's all well and good, but Cy Woods isn't finished yet.

With a roster brimming with premier talent--Brady Sullivan (Sr. OF), Tristan Russell (Sr. SS), Sam Myers (Sr. OF), Mason Green (Sr. P), and more--the 212 are primed for Austin, where they'll face Flower Mound in the State Semifinals, this Friday.

VYPE's Matthew Ogle spoke with Coach Schwarz to see what H-Town should expect from his group.

VYPE Coaches Corner: Philip Schwarz--Head Coach of Cy Woods Baseball