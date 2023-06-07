THE 411: Spring Woods Granados Can Go The Distance

JUST WHO IS JOHAN GRANADOS OF SPRING WOODS TRACK AND FIELD?

Primarily, he’s an athlete with tremendous endurance. His performance on the oval in the 800m dash and long distance runs, and during the cross-country season proves his point.

“Granados is special,” said first-year coach Kris Gordon. “You’ll probably see him running in college one day. He’s got that special ability, not only on the track but also in the classroom. That’s what separates him from, a lot of the athletes here.”

So, we wanted to know more about the Spring Woods senior…

VYPE: What was your impression of your last season at Spring Woods High School?

GRANADOS: I think we had a productive season. We all put in the work at practice in the offseason, which made us very competitive at our meets during the year.

VYPE: So, you will attending Texas A&M University next Fall. What made you decide to go there and what career path are you going to be taking?

GRANADOS: I intend to go into the engineering career path at A&M. They have a really good engineering program and that really appealed to me. I’m a pretty strong student and am excited to get started.

VYPE: What did the time you spent at Spring Woods track mean to you?

2022-23 Spring Woods Track & Field

GRANADOS: Well, initially I joined the track team because my brother did it. But, after a while I kind of thought, 'Hey, I really like this sport and actually want to continue doing it for myself and get better at it.’ So, it was a nice self-motivation.

VYPE: What’s been your fondest memory at Spring Woods?

GRANADOS: Definitely the 800-meter. I like it because you need to find that perfect balance between an all-out sprint like you would in the 100m or 400m, and the pacing that we use in the longer distance runs. It was pretty challenging, which made it kind of fun and I ended up getting pretty good at it during my time here.