“OFFICIALLY ON TOP”: Lady Oilers detail their championship season; photo gallery

Pearland Softball is going to have to make some room in their trophy case.

Senior left-hander Abigail Gutierrez delivered the final pitch of her high school career, which would result in a 5-4-3 double play. A period of anticipatory silence fell upon the crowd as they awaited the umpire’s gesture--out.

Mayhem erupted as the Pearland dugout raced onto McCombs Field in celebration of the one desirable outcome to the season they would accept.

Matthew Ogle (VYPE)

Pearland's Abigail Gutierrez

For the third time in school history, the Lady Oilers had become UIL-6A State Champions–capping off a season that showcased the team’s resiliency.

“[Our greatest strength is] definitely the fact that we have one common goal to win–to prove people wrong,” said Gutierrez. “We’ve been the underdogs over the past few years, and now we’re officially on top–we’re No. 1 in the state. Proving people wrong is what really puts that fire under our butts.”

Soon-to-be Texas A&M Aggie, Hailey Golden (Sr. OF), added to that sentiment.

“I’d say the trust in one another,” she said. “We trust each other, and we know that we’ve got each other’s backs. That’s what we had to do, to put up runs and play the way that we have.”

Pearland Softball Stars detail their State Championship seasonwww.youtube.com

After a 3-2 slugfest against San Benito in the State Semis, Pearland compiled ten hits to defeat Denton Guyer 4-2 in the season finale.

Golden contributed three of those, plus two RBIs, earning her the title of Class 6A’s State MVP.

Pearland's Hailey Golden admires her first UIL gold medalMatthew Ogle (VYPE)

In addition, sophomore outfielder Kaylee Schweitzer went 1-for-2, with an RBI, while UT-Arlington-signee Gutierrez compiled six strikeouts in her two-hit win on the mound.

“These kids made this one so special,” said coach Laneigh Clark. “When we lost out in the Regional Tournament, last year against Deer Park, they took it hard. They said that they wanted to be back at Regionals and be able to win it to come to State. They set a goal and that’s what they did.”

Coach Clark and Kristyn Whitlock embrace following their Title winMatthew Ogle (VYPE)

This championship marks Clark’s second as Pearland’s head coach, in her 25th season with the program.

For the seniors--Golden (OF), Gutierrez (LHP), Kristyn Whitlock (SS), Kennedy Drafton (2B), Darian De Leon (OF), just to name a few--they will cap off their final season with a record of 40-3, bringing their career total to an immaculate 108-28-2.

Whitlock, who will be extending her playing career at Sam Houston State University in the ensuing school year, began to detail what the program has meant to her.

Pearland's Kristyn WhitlockMatthew Ogle (VYPE)

“This place has been my home for the last four years,” she said. “I have loved being here–”

The emotionally bittersweet ending to her high school journey had finally kicked in. Tears filled Whitlock’s eyes as she became choked up.

Gutierrez would finish the thought for her teammate.

“We’ve all built a nest here. We’ve all gotten to the point where we have a great relationship with these coaches and with each other. To leave that and move on is such a hard thing to do. But, we all know that we’re going to be on the bus traveling to watch each other play, and rooting each other on–even when we’re seniors in college.”

Matthew Ogle (VYPE)

This team will be remembered for years to come.

Pearland’s supporters will now be traveling back to Austin this week, in hopes of watching their baseball team finish their own season in a similar fashion at the State Tournament.