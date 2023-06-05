THE NEW STANDARD: FBCA Football Makes History

AFTER NOT HAVING ENOUGH PLAYERS TO MAKE A FULL ROSTER A FEW SEASONS BACK, COACH JORDAN BLACK TOOK OVER THE FBCA FOOTBALL PROGRAM AND THE REST IS HISTORY.

In 2021 the Eagles fell to division-rival Second Baptist School in the TAPPS Semis. The program was gaining momentum.

Despite losing once again to Second Baptist in district play this fall, FBCA played their best football down the stretch. Their postseason was different this time around, knocking off Second Baptist School in the State Semifinal rematch (41-14).

Ultimately, the Eagles emerged from the postseason as State Champs, knocking off All Saints 42-30 in the TAPPS-D2 Title Game.

FBCA's Bryan Domino Justin Hartojo (VYPE)

“My goal here [FBCA] was to change the culture,” said coach Jordan Black. “I wanted to see the young men that go to this school, whether they play football or not, have more of a competitive spirit. I wanted to see them be the best at whatever they competed in. That’s the attitude that I wanted to see, and that’s the direction that our football program is going.”

Led by senior offensive playmakers QB Brady Dever and WR Bryan Domino, FBCA racked up points throughout their phenomenal year.

FBCA's Brady Dever Justin Hartojo (VYPE)

“Since his [Dever’s] junior year, there’s been no reason not to trust him,” Black said. “He is one of the most prolific quarterbacks that Houston has ever seen. And Domino is so elusive. I mean, he could juke you out in a phone booth if he had to. Even though he was usually the focus of opposing defenses, we had so many other weapons to turn to.”

Said weapons included RB Ethan Williams, WR Noah Brooks and WR/Safety Braylon Gardoni, who had a particularly exceptional year stepping up on both sides of the ball.

FBCA's Braylon Gardoni Justin Hartojo (VYPE)

“Obviously, he [Gardoni] was a phenomenal receiver,” said Black. “But, he just has such a high football IQ. He was a kid that we could put in defensively, and he could make plays. He has a tremendous understanding of the game and is a competitor. Any kid that has a big heart, I love putting them in situations like that because they thrive. He certainly did.”

After winning the State Title, Black’s goal of “changing the culture” at FBCA seems to be coming to fruition. He has already noticed a difference in the atmosphere.

“What’s great about it as a coach is, this is the first time I’ve ended the season on my own terms,” Black said. “It is great to win a State Championship because we continue to be the State Champions throughout the year. Everybody around the school has a joke. We’ll greet each other as ‘State Champion athletic director, State Champion teacher, etc.’ It’s just been really fun.”

Justin Hartojo (VYPE)

Black and his team hope to continue to lead by example at FBCA as they prepare for next season.

“Now that we’ve done it [won a TAPPS-D2 Title], it’s only going to improve the culture,” said Black. “I think these kids know exactly what it takes to win the State Championship. So, it’s only going to help us going forward.”