STUNTING: Singleton Reflects On Fond Memories With FBCA Cheer

FBCA HAS BECOME A MAINSTAY IN THE UNIVERSAL CHEERLEADERS ASSOCIATION (UCA) GIVEN THE PHENOMENAL AND TIGHT-KNIT CHEERLEADING PROGRAM THAT’S BEEN DEVELOPED INSIDE THE EAGLES’ NEST.

This is something senior Nina Singleton knows all too well, as she has been a leading figure of the FBCA Cheer throughout her four-year varsity tenure.

“Being a cheerleader at FBCA has been nothing short of spectacular for me,” she said. “Every year, it’s been something different and new. What’s made my senior year so special are the bonds I’ve created with my teammates and fellow seniors. Those friendships and relationships will carry on for the rest of my life.”

Considering the success and notoriety she’s accrued as a part of Eagles Cheer, it’s no surprise that Singleton will be taking her talents to new heights.

“Next year, I’ll be going to cheer at Xavier University of Louisiana in New Orleans,” said Singleton. “I’m very excited to go there because they are defending a National Title in Cheerleading, and because cheering on the collegiate level will be a new experience for me. It’ll be nice to be part of an entire new family and an esteemed program like that.”

Singleton’s cheerleading journey began early on in her childhood.

“I first starting cheering when I was about 5 years old,” she said. “I think that I found an interest whenever I began tumbling, cheering and stunting like so many girls in this do. Over time, I found a connection with it and made plenty of fond memories. Senior Night, Homecoming and my last TAPPS Cheer competition with the other two seniors on the team was really special, because we’ve been together for so long and it was nice to finish the whole experience with them.”

It’s evident that Singleton is a “people person” and her extraverted nature will fit in perfectly when she joins Xavier-Louisiana at the conclusion of her time at FBCA.