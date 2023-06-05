SPIKE FEST: Minor Is The Face Of FBCA Volleyball

AT FBCA HAS BECOME SYNONYMOUS WITH EXCELLENCE OVER THE PAST FEW YEARS, HAVING WON A STATE TITLE IN 2021.

This Fall was no exception, given that the TAPPS 5A defending champions cruised to an undefeated (14-0) district championship en route to advancing to the TAPPS State Final. FBCA fell 3-1 to Liberty Christian in the Finals.

The Eagles have some serious star power in middle Bayleigh Minor, who dominated as a sophomore and is only getting more explosive.

“We were working really well as a team,” said Minor. “I think we have the capability and necessary pieces on the team to go all the way next year. We will be losing both setters (Shea Stone and Emma Pekar) to graduation, but the majority of our core is returning. We’ll be fired up to run it back.”

Minor lead by example in 2022, having been selected as a TAPPS first-team, all-state honoree. She was voted as VYPE’s Houston Volleyball (Private School) Player of the Year for the second year in a row.

Despite also being a star on the track, Minor has a special appreciation for the team mentality that takes place on the volleyball court.

“In volleyball, we have a really close bond since we all have to pick each other up,” she said. “That’s what is really fun about it. It’s always one team, one set, one dig, so we need that chemistry. I like it because it helps you get that much closer with your teammates.”

As an elite dual-sport athlete, Minor has a detailed training regimen throughout the season that serves both volleyball and track and field.“

I tend to train for both sports on a frequent basis,” Minor said. “Towards the end of volleyball season for the school, I’ll start running with cross country to get my endurance up. So, there’s definitely an overlap in my sports, since I’m constantly preparing for what’s next. That’s what is necessary for me to succeed at a high level.”

As one of the premier private school athletes around, Minor is rapidly ascending to new heights. Just how far will she and FBCA volleyball go?

Tune in this upcoming Fall to see for yourself.