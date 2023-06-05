MAKING HIS MARK: FBCA’s Dever Goes Out With A Bang

FBCA IS HOME TO SOME OF THE STATE’S TOP STARS IN THE WORLD OF PRIVATE SCHOOL ATHLETICS.

This year’s Big Man on campus (BMOC) Brady Dever is no exception.

After leading the Eagles to a TAPPS State Championship as the signal-caller for the FBCA team this Fall, the senior aimed to do the same on the diamond to cap off a remarkable high school career.

“It’s definitely tough knowing that my high school days are coming to an end,” said Dever. “I enjoy being out there playing alongside some of my close friends who I’ve grown up with.”

Dever has developed into one of the most feared hitters in TAPPS. He recently became the first athlete in Texas high school athletics to surpass 100 passing touchdowns and record over 100 hits in a career.

The FBCA standout will soon be taking his exceptional talents to Rhode Island where he will be attending Brown University.

“Going to Brown will definitely be an adjustment, both physically and academically,” he said. “The weather there is very cold, and I’ll be working with an entirely new coaching staff. It’s going to be a big adjustment but I’m really excited. Brown is the perfect place for me since the school is just an amazing and prestigious place. I’m really looking forward to it.”

One key aspect of the university that spoke to is the fact that he will have the chance to continue being a dual-sport athlete. Only now it will be as a Brown Bear.

“Growing up, I was always a baseball-first kid. When I had some great seasons for football, I knew I wanted to keep playing both,” Dever said. “Then the chance came where I could do so at Brown. I’ve had some great conversations with Coach (James) Perry (football) and Coach (Grant) Achilles (baseball), and they were some of the driving factors behind my decision. At that point, I knew Brown was the perfect place for me to go.”

Given that this is his final season at Fort Bend Christian Academy, what is it that Dever intends to leave behind?

“I want people to remember me as being a good team leader and teammate,” he said. “I feel like I can leave my mark on people here, especially in baseball. We’ve got a really young team with a couple of freshman in the lineup, so I hope they would see me as a good mentor to them.”