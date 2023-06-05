LIONS SHARE: Lake Creek’s team effort leads to State Final return; photo gallery preview

Lake Creek certainly knows how to make an entrance.

Coach Michelle Rochinski and her team of premier athletes decided to make a statement when they faced Frisco Heritage this morning--REPEAT OR BUST.

Madalyn Davis (Fr. 2B)

The opening game of the UIL-5A State Tournament at McCombs Field did not disappoint.

Both Lake Creek and Frisco Heritage initially experienced difficulties when attempting to get their base-runners across home plate--primarily due to the exceptional pitching and defense both sides have come to expect.

However, that all changed in the bottom of the fourth inning, when LSU-signee Maddie McKee (Sr. SS) sparked the Lions offense with an RBI-triple to bring home senior outfielder Jolie Bazan. Shortly after Madalyn Davis (Fr. 2B) and Payton Bauer (Sr. DH/OF) would run home off of two separate errors committed by Frisco Heritage.

With the score now 3-0, Lake Creek didn't have much trouble scoring after that.

Inning No. 5 saw the Lions score five runs to distance themselves from the Coyotes.

Florida-signee Ava Brown (Sr. RHP) began the score-fest with an RBI-double, followed by an RBI-double by freshman phenom Madalyn Davis, a two-RBI double by UTSA-signee Kalee Rochinski (Sr. C), and an RBI-single by senior OF Shelby Winn to make the score 8-0.

Brown would go on to add another run in the ensuing inning, via a sac-fly, which would ultimately seal Lake Creek's return to the UIL State Title game, which will be played tomorrow at 1 pm.

The reigning champs are just one game away from sealing their repeat. Stay tuned.

NOTABLE STATS

Ava Brown (Sr. RHP): 2 RBI, 2B: 0 ER, 9 K

Maddie McKee (Sr. SS): 3-4, RBI, 2B, 3B

Kalee Rochinksi (Sr. C): 1-3, 2 RBI, 2B

Shelby Winn (Sr. OF): 3-3, RBI

Madalyn Davis (Fr. 2B): 2-3, RBI, 2B