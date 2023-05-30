JUST GETTING STARTED: FBCA’S Warren, Granville Preparing To Run It Back

A YEAR REMOVED FROM BEING KNOCKED OUT OF THE PLAYOFFS BY THEIR DISTRICT RIVALS SECOND BAPTIST SCHOOL, THE FORT BEND CHRISTIAN EAGLES RETURNED WITH A VENGEANCE IN 2022.

Despite starting the season with a 3-4 record, Fort Bend would subsequently win the next six games, including a 41-14 rebuttal to SBS in the Semifinals, en route to the school’s first TAPPS State Championship in their 42-30 victory against All Saints.

“That experience is something you always wish for, when you’re on a team like this,” said junior OL Bennett Warren. “Everybody wants to win a State Championship at the beginning of the season. The road we took to get there, the few losses we experienced, really helped us learn how to utilize our strengths to go the distance.”

Speaking of strengths, including the highly-sought after Warren, FBCA’s roster featured some of the best in Texas.

With weapons ranging from Houston-signee Bryan Domino at receiver, QB Brady Dever (Brown signee), running back Ethan Williams, wide receiver Noah Brooks, safety Braylon Gardoni and edge Max Granville, it would seem that the Eagles were almost destined to win it all.

“There’s no feeling like it,” Granville said. “I just think when playoff time came around, we really decided to lock in with each phase of the game. Seeing all your hard work pay off, that’s what the game is all about. It was a really cool experience to be a part of.”

Given the considerable number of seniors graduating at the conclusion of this semester, it would seem that this is now Warren and Granville’s team to lead heading into next Fall.

“Our team will look somewhat different next year,” Warren said. “But, that’s not going to change the environment we have and the type of people we are on the field. With the returning players including Max and I, paired with some transfers coming in, we’ll have time to grow. Although it’ll be a different-looking team, our championship mentality won’t be phased.”

Granville, who was a game-wrecker on the Eagles’ front-seven, shares the same sentiment.

“I’m looking forward to dominating again,” he said. “Individually, I had a good season, but they haven’t seen anything yet since I’ve got a whole offseason to improve and gain weight. And that’s just me, not even our whole defense. I want to bring some leadership and physicality to the defense and it’s going to be a scary team next year.”

FBCA is just getting started as the Eagles continue to establish themselves as a TAPPS super-power. Coach Jordan Black’s group will be one worth fearing come next Fall.