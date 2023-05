THE KATY WAY: Carter excited to lead prominent district into the future of high school athletics

New Katy ISD athletic director Lance Carter joined VYPE’s Matt Malatesta to talk family, mentoring coaches and the “Katy Way” on VYPE’s Coaches Corner.

Carter has a long tenure in the district as a head football coach at Mayde Creek High School and as an associate athletic director at one of most prestigious districts in the country.

He talked about the transition from the sideline to administration and having a front-row seat to witness the growth and significant success of Katy ISD.