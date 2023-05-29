READY FOR A REPEAT: Lake Creek within throwing distance of another State Title

Simply put, Lake Creek is home to what might be the greatest softball team that Class 5A has ever seen.

They certainly have the numbers--81 consecutive wins, and counting--to substantiate that claim.

With six more wins, the Lions would secure their second-straight state championship to solidify the G.O.A.T. status. All that’s left now is to enjoy the show.

VYPE’s Matt Malatesta spoke with Lake Creek coach Michelle Rochinski to see what we should expect from her team, as they prepare to face Georgetown in the Regional Finals.