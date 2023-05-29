LEGACY ON THE LINKS: Kingwood Girls Golf has historic finish at State

History has been made in Kingwood.

After narrowly missing out on a top-three finish in 2022, KHS Girls Golf stepped up to earn silver at the UIL-6A State Tournament this Spring--a feat that hasn't been accomplished since 1996.

Mustangs Golf featured the likes of some of the state’s premier golfers--junior Bella Flores, Khloe Jones (So.), as well as seniors Kate Hartnett and Morgan Ankenbrandt--who powered the team’s record-breaking season.

VYPE’s Matthew Ogle caught up with Kingwood’s tenured coach Susan Willis to see what made this year’s group so special and what to expect in the future of the program.